An eight-month old Canadian baby has been issued a health card without a gender marker, in what could be the first case in the world.

Parent Kori Doty – a non-binary transgender person who identifies as neither male nor female – aims to allow the child to discover their own gender.

The health card has been issued with a “U” in the space for “sex”, which could be for “undetermined” or “unassigned”.

Kori Doty is fighting to omit the gender from the birth certificate.

