Canadian Journalist Dan Dicks Attacked By Antifa In Vancouver

Canadian independent journalist and filmmaker Dan Dicks was swarmed by a mob of angry left-wing protesters during a BLM demonstration in Vancouver on Sunday.

After being identified by some members of the crowd, people surrounded Dicks and started to assault him.

A nearby police officer refused to help Dicks and instead suggested he leave the protest, but Dan refused to let the violent demonstrators infringe on his freedom.

Eventually, the scene became so bad Dan agreed to exit with the police.

“The police are now making me leave,” Dicks said as he was escorted away from the “protest.”

Canadian police have been essentially neutered and no longer protect the freedom of those they swore to defend.

