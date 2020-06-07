Canadian Journalist Dan Dicks Attacked By Antifa, Then Arrested

Canadian independent journalist and filmmaker Dan Dicks was swarmed and attacked by an angry left-wing mob during a BLM demonstration in Vancouver on Saturday before getting arrested himself.

Some in the crowd apparently recognized Dicks because he began getting assaulted by projectiles before police escorted him away from the confrontation.

Dicks explained that the mob accused him of being a white supremacist with no evidence.

“I’ve asked people, tell me what I said or done that’s racist – nobody can do that,” Dicks said. “Never, ever said or done anything racist in my life.”

But the confrontation escalated to the point where police “forcibly grabbed” Dicks and pulled him away from the cheering anti-white crowd, only to take him to a different part of the demonstrations which further escalated tensions.

As tensions failed to de-escalate, police then took a different approach: they forcefully move Dicks to their police vehicle, arrested him and charged him with disturbing the peace and assault, which his footage clearly disproves.

Fortunately, they soon released him because of this.

Nearly the same thing happened to Dicks during BLM demonstrations last week, however, he was not arrested.

