Canadian man pleads guilty in huge Yahoo hacking case

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to computer hacking charges related to his role in a 2014 breach at Yahoo, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Karim Baratov, 22, is the only person who has been arrested so far in connection with the breach, in which hackers stole information from roughly 500 million Yahoo accounts.

Baratov was born in Kazakhstan, but is a Canadian citizen. The Justice Department charged him and three others in March for their role in the breach. Baratov waived his right to fight extradition to the U.S. from Canada.

