Canadian man pleads guilty in huge Yahoo hacking case

Image Credits: Flickr.

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to computer hacking charges related to his role in a 2014 breach at Yahoo, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Karim Baratov, 22, is the only person who has been arrested so far in connection with the breach, in which hackers stole information from roughly 500 million Yahoo accounts.

Baratov was born in Kazakhstan, but is a Canadian citizen. The Justice Department charged him and three others in March for their role in the breach. Baratov waived his right to fight extradition to the U.S. from Canada.

Read more


Related Articles

How A North Korean Electromagnetic Pulse Attack Could Kill Millions And Turn America Into A Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland

How A North Korean Electromagnetic Pulse Attack Could Kill Millions And Turn America Into A Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland

Science & Tech
Comments
Day of Reckoning: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Slams Silicon Valley for Censoring Conservatives

Day of Reckoning: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Slams Silicon Valley for Censoring Conservatives

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA’s Alien Planet Hunters Rethink Habitability

Science & Tech
Comments

World’s First ‘Smart Condom’ Collects Intimate Data During Sex

Science & Tech
Comments

U.S. Indicts Three Chinese Hackers Linked to Security Firm

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments