Canadian PM Trudeau Shares Call to 'End White Supremacy' After Somali Refugee's Terror Attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to news of a Somali refugee’s terrorist attack in Edmonton by sharing a call to “end white supremacy” and insisting “our diversity is our strength.”

On Saturday, a 30-year-old Somali national asylum seeker rammed into a police officer with his car and then got out and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife. Four pedestrians were also injured in the attack.

Constable Mike Chernyk, an 11-year veteran, suffered “substantial injuries including stab wounds to his face and head and significant abrasions on his arms,” Edmonton Journal reports.

Afghan-Canadian Muslim Minister Maryam Monsef took to Facebook after the attack to run cover for the attacker and throw out a bunch of meaningless platitudes insisting this attack makes Canada stronger:

Though the attacker was a Somali Muslim and the victim was a white police officer, she included multiple calls to “end white supremacy.”

Justin Trudeau shared the post to his own Facebook on Sunday and said he agrees entirely.

“Well said, Minister,” Trudeau said. “Canadians’ resolve has been tested this weekend, but I know, as always, we will come through united. Our diversity is our strength.”

Earlier this year, Trudeau chastised Trump for his quasi-Muslim ban and said that “Muslim Canadians are an essential part of the success of our country.”

“And I’m never going to shy away from standing up for what I believe in, whether it’s proclaiming loudly to the world that I am a feminist, whether it’s understanding that immigration is a source of strength for us and Muslim Canadians are an essential part of the success of our country today and into the future,” Trudeau said.