Canadian Senate Passes Bill to Make National Anthem 'Gender Neutral'

Image Credits: Defense.gov.

The Senate passed a bill that renders the national anthem gender neutral Wednesday despite the entrenched opposition of some Conservative senators.

The House of Commons overwhelmingly passed a private member’s bill in 2016 that would alter the national anthem by replacing “in all thy sons command” with “in all of us command” as part of a push to strike gendered language from O Canada.

The bill was first introduced by Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger, who died in 2016. It now must receive royal assent by the Governor General before it officially becomes law.

Read more


Related Articles

UK PM May says Brexit transition deal will be agreed in seven weeks

UK PM May says Brexit transition deal will be agreed in seven weeks

World News
Comments
Canada Rewrites Anthem To Be ‘Gender-Neutral’

Canada Rewrites Anthem To Be ‘Gender-Neutral’

World News
Comments

St Patrick’s Day crackdown: Fury as Irish flag BANNED at parade in case it OFFENDS people

World News
Comments

India vows to eliminate use of cryptocurrencies

World News
Comments

U.S. Tightens Olympic Security Amid Standoff With N. Korea

World News
Comments

Comments