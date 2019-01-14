Canadian Sentenced to Death In China For Drug smuggling

Image Credits: Liu Debin/VCG via Getty Images.

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug smuggling after prosecutors said an original 15-year sentence given in November was too lenient.

Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in the northeast province of Liaoning re-tried Robert Lloyd Schellenberg and decided on execution, the court said in a statement on its website.

Police officers stand guard in front of seized drugs, weapons and paraphernalia after a drug raid in Shenyang in China’s northeastern Liaoning province (AFP/Getty Images)

The case will further test bilateral relations, already tense since Canada’s arrest of a Chinese executive at the request of the United States in December, followed by China’s detention of two Canadians on suspicion of endangering state security.

