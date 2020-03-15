Canadian Students Gather at St. Patrick's Day Party, Laugh About Spreading Coronavirus

Canadian students ignored warnings about gathering in large groups and attended a St. Patrick’s Day party while laughing at the prospect of spreading the coronavirus.

Dismissing an advisory by police not to congregate, students in Kingston, Ontario appeared to be more fixated on getting drunk than anything else.

“Last week, Kingston Police, Public Health and Queen’s University urged students not to attend St. Patricks Day parties. Today, the university district streets are filled with students- many telling me they aren’t afraid of COVID-19,” tweeted Kraig Krause.

Last week, Kingston Police, Public Health and Queen’s University urged students not to attend St. Patricks Day parties. Today, the university district streets are filled with students- many telling me they aren't afraid of COVID-19. @CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/5ZPQlUl9fk — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) March 14, 2020

One video features a young man acknowledging that such parties will help spread COVID-19.

“I’m not worried. I know it will. It’s not a question. It will definitely spread the disease because it will definitely spread the disease,” he said.

The man then burst out in laughter before adding, ” You know, do what you can. If you’re sick, then don’t go. If you’re worried about it, then don’t go. If you do attend these, be in isolation after the fact. You can do your part for the community.”

"I have a compromised immune system, but I'm still only 21, but I'm not even worried because I take supplements and I self medicate." #ygk pic.twitter.com/0jUuDzTYrA — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) March 14, 2020

Another clip shows a young woman claiming, “I have a compromised immune system, but I’m still only 21 … I’m not even worried because I take supplements and I self medicate.”

Reportedly, Kingston Police responded to the gathering by ordering students to get off the streets.

