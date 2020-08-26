A new study by the American Psychological Association says psychopaths are likely to engage in fabricated “victimhood” and “virtue signaling”.
Now it all makes sense.
Please share this video! https://youtu.be/3jQ9x9gFY7A
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
ALERT!
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.
I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.
Also, I urgently need your financial support here.
———————————————————————————————————————
The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!