'Cancel Yale' Gaining Traction After Conservative Points Out Its Extensive Slavery Ties

Yale could be the latest institution to be targeted by the woke mob for cancellation, after it was noted that the University’s founder Elihu Yale was a successful slave trader.

Ironically, it appears that ‘cancel Yale’ is gaining traction because a conservative activist, who has campaigned against leftist university brainwashing in America.

REMINDER: At this very moment, @Yale is still displaying the likeness of Elihu Yale. Elihu literally tortured and killed Black people for the color of their skin as he trafficked them across the Atlantic and into a life of slavery. #CancelYale #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/uKUEI4b7IQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2020

My life goal is to burn the American university system to ash for what it’s done to the minds of this generation. And salt the ground on which it stood. https://t.co/JwXR2eRQPZ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 20, 2020

I am calling on both parties in Congress to pass the Strip University Credentials Act for every American university like Yale, Georgetown, and Brown who are founded by slave owners. I’m calling it the SUC Act. End university racism and these monuments to slavery. #SucAct — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 20, 2020

ATTENTION: The @Yale Center for British Art is currently displaying this painting of Elihu Yale, prominent slave trader. Yale hates black people and thinks they should be traded as commodities. #CancelYale pic.twitter.com/sYa2AvvI0u — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 20, 2020

Paul, why did you attend Yale University when it’s named after a prominent slave trader? Do you now or have you ever believed black people are commodities? How many Black people have you apologized to for attending @Yale? Don’t be racist. #CancelYale https://t.co/KCxCWBIOWQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 20, 2020

The transformation of @JesseKellyDC from “I’m a pretty normal conservative who makes funny jokes about his wife” into “I will destroy your left-wing institution using your own rules and laugh while doing so” Is deeply heartening Godspeed, Jesse. #CancelYale — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) June 21, 2020

Conservatives are using the Yale example to point out the hypocrisy:

STATUE OF SLAVE TRADER ELIHU YALE UNSCATHED AT YALE UNIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/zNuCgFwlYw — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 20, 2020

I am literally shaking at this roster of racist monsters who proudly and publicly declare their complicity in Yale’s legacy of racism and slavery. I am literally shaking even more now.#CancelYale @JesseKellyDC pic.twitter.com/f4G1Cjoszs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 21, 2020

Our entire world is stupid. And if we are removing Teddy Roosevelt, probably the founder of the environmentalist movement, let’s add Yale to the list. #CancelYale https://t.co/L2oo51woYf — Julie Marcigliano (@JMarcigliano) June 22, 2020

Please lend your voice in calling for removal of this disgusting legacy Ivy League (7/8 founded by slavers); Land Grant Colleges (land stolen from indigenous peoples.. Crickets from their presidents hiding under desks or in The Vineyard. #CancelYale — Harvey Oxenhorn (@HarveyOxenhorn) June 22, 2020

This 👇 idea I actually like. I denounced this movement as misguided, yesterday. But I like hypocrisy as much as the next guy. I'm jumping on this bandwagon. #CancelYale https://t.co/20RAjI4Zte — johnnie walker (@formixeddrinks) June 22, 2020

@Yale University was named for Elihu Yale. Not just a man who had slaves. An actual slave trader. I call on to change it’s name immediately and strip the name of Yale from every building, piece of paper, and merchandise. Otherwise, they hate black people. #CancelYale pic.twitter.com/38cf9bIJNx — David W. (@drwoodruff72) June 22, 2020

If you have a degree from Yale on your wall, it might as well be a confederate cooler in your boat. You racist. #CancelYale — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) June 21, 2020

For those calling #CancelYale a troll My question is: If you believe in tearing down the monuments to confederate generals due to slavery How do you *not* rename a university named after a slave trader, Elihu Yale? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 20, 2020

Some leftists are very confused though:

guy who doesnt do shit complains about the wrong shit being done#cancelYale https://t.co/16cclaLPF4 — LeMay (@Fr3edomofSpeech) June 22, 2020

This is dripping with sarcasm. He’s not serious. — Free New York (@FreeNewYorkNow) June 22, 2020

Pretty sure you don’t understand how sarcasm works. Jesse’s goal here is to “expose hypocrisy” – expecting to own Libs as they clutch their pearls and shriek ‘not our precious Yale!’ On the contrary, Jesse has just made himself look foolish through his own hypocrisy. #CancelYale — Data appreciator (@cmd_opt_shift) June 22, 2020

Yale astronomy professors expressed doubts that “deeply entrenched systemic racism” existed in their department — by pointing to their hiring of a single Black employee in 1985https://t.co/yrgveXcWPe — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 16, 2020

The #CancelYale campaign is yet another example of conservatives appealing to leftist standards in their cancel attempts. It doesn't counter leftist principles or advance the conservative cause–it just reinforces the Left's moral power — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) June 21, 2020

Wow, the #CancelYale tag is a fascinating convergence of right-wing trolling (Ann Coulter & Co. pointing out that Yale is named after a slave trader & should scrub its name) & leftists who agree — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) June 20, 2020

