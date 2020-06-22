'Cancel Yale' Gaining Traction After Conservative Points Out Its Extensive Slavery Ties

Yale could be the latest institution to be targeted by the woke mob for cancellation, after it was noted that the University’s founder Elihu Yale was a successful slave trader.

Ironically, it appears that ‘cancel Yale’ is gaining traction because a conservative activist, who has campaigned against leftist university brainwashing in America.

Conservatives are using the Yale example to point out the hypocrisy:

Some leftists are very confused though:

