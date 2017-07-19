Over a million people in rural California have a highly toxic chemical in their water that some experts say is one of the most powerful cancer causing agents in the world.

It was sold to farmers as a pesticide when Dow & Shell knew it was simply toxic waste that they wanted to sell, rather than pay for disposal — similar to what’s being done with fluoride in municipal water supplies.

The problem is not limited to California and it’s not limited to this particular chemical.

What is being done about it and what can YOU do to protect yourself?