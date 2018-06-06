Cancer Patient Cured by Experimental Treatment

Two and a half years ago, doctors told a Florida woman battling breast cancer that she had just three months to live.

Judy Perkins, 52, of Port Lucie, is now cancer free thanks to an experimental treatment that harnessed billions of her own immune cells, reported the BBC.

Perkins had a mastectomy and all her lymph nodes removed and went through chemotherapy and hormonal therapy. When all those methods failed to halt the spread of cancer to her chest and liver, she was sure she was going to die — that is, until she met Dr. Steven Rosenberg at the National Institutes of Health.

