Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

Pundit and black conservative activist Candace Owens blasted big tech bias after Breitbart News’ exclusive story that she has been placed on a list of “hate agents” maintained by Facebook.

Yesterday, a source at Facebook exclusively spoke to Breitbart News about the “hate agents” list, which includes a number of prominent recently-banned individuals including Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Alex Jones.

A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed the existence of the list, but denied that Candace Owens has been investigated. The spokeswoman also emphasized that a recent seven-day ban of Owens was a mistake and has been reversed.

“More and more Americans are waking up to, and rejecting the fantastical ideology of the Left. What we’re seeing now are social media companies that are desperate to help subvert a mass awakening” Owens said in a comment to Breitbart News.

