Candace Owens: ‘Black People Hillary Clinton’s Favorite Prop’

One of Hillary Clinton’s favorite strategies is using black people as props, conservative pundit Candace Owens highlighted Sunday.

The Turning Point USA communications director addressed a Friday speech given by the 2016 election loser, who essentially claimed Trump’s latest Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, would bring back slavery.

“You know, I used to worry that they wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950s. Now I worry they want to turn it back to the 1850s,” Clinton said in Pittsburgh at the American Federation of Teachers Convention.

Owens says “of course” Clinton was referring to slavery, and that instilling fear in the black community is a favorite go-to for the Democrat party.

“Of course she’s talking about Black people. We are her favorite prop to use when she wants to drum up emotion and illogical sense of fear,” Owens told Fox & Friends.

“I’ll say this: if Hillary Clinton is so concerned about the enslavement of black people, a good time to speak about that would have been when she was the first lady and her husband passed the crime bill of 1994, which as a fact locked up more black men than any president in the history of the United States.”

Asked how Democrats can continue to get away with their misrepresentations and inflammatory rhetoric, Owens answered the election of Donald Trump means they’re no longer able to get away with it and that more minorities are waking up to the party’s divisive scare tactics.

“She did not win the presidential election because this was her strategy, and she hasn’t pivoted strategies whatsoever. I think people are getting tired of this and she just hasn’t learned her lesson.

“As I said many times, black people are waking up to this rhetoric we are starting to understand that we have been used over and over again, strapped into our emotion to make us make illogical decisions when it comes to voting. I think that we’re going to see a mass awakening happening all together across the board in every minority community.”