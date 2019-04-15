Candace Owens' Destruction Of The Democratic Racist Fantasy

Chairman Jerry Nadler kicked off the hate crimes and white nationalism hearing, which was window dressing for the Democrat’s anti-patriot United Nations Cloward and Piven Agenda, claiming that Candace Owens openly associates with hate groups i.e. patriotic Americans that have been lumped in with white nationalism.

On one side of the dais, the ADL brought the lucrative anti-white and pro-reparations agenda while the Democrats did everything they could to paint the president and as many people as possible with broad strokes of propaganda.

If Democrats want to combat hate, how about eliminating their daily manipulation of hate as a political strategy to control their constituency.

White nationalism is fueled by left-wing rhetoric.

The American people were doing just fine until racism and anti-Americanism became the foundation of the Democratic Party’s message of division.