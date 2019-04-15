Candace Owens' Destruction Of The Democratic Racist Fantasy

Image Credits: @TheHill/Twitter.

Chairman Jerry Nadler kicked off the hate crimes and white nationalism hearing, which was window dressing for the Democrat’s anti-patriot United Nations Cloward and Piven Agenda, claiming that Candace Owens openly associates with hate groups i.e. patriotic Americans that have been lumped in with white nationalism.

On one side of the dais, the ADL brought the lucrative anti-white and pro-reparations agenda while the Democrats did everything they could to paint the president and as many people as possible with broad strokes of propaganda.

If Democrats want to combat hate, how about eliminating their daily manipulation of hate as a political strategy to control their constituency.

White nationalism is fueled by left-wing rhetoric.

The American people were doing just fine until racism and anti-Americanism became the foundation of the Democratic Party’s message of division.


Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Announces Congressional Run To Fight Censorship

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Announces Congressional Run To Fight Censorship

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Lawyer Responds To Julian Assange’s Arrest

Lawyer Responds To Julian Assange’s Arrest

Special Reports
Comments

Candace Owens’ Lawyer Talks About Hate Crimes She Faced

Special Reports
Comments

Ilhan Omar & AOC Defend 9/11 Terrorists

Special Reports
Comments

This Will Bring Down House Of Cards Says Former Head Of NSA

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Comments