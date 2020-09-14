Candace Owens Rages At BLM Enablers Over Cop Shooting

Following the horrific premeditated shooting of two Sherrif’s deputies in LA Saturday, conservative commentator Candace Owens tore into “pea-brained celebrities” who have enabled “racist,” “anti-cop” rhetoric by throwing their support behind extremists using the label Black Lives Matter.

“Why does this happen?” Owens asked in a tweet, further explaining “Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like [LeBron James] tell young black men that they are ‘literally being hunted.’”

“This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric,” Owens urged.

“The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame,” she asserted.

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

In a second post, Owens expanded:

“Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes,” Owens tweeted, referring to Jacob Blake from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME,” Owens declared.

Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes. BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

The two deputies, aged just 31 and 24, were attacked without motivation while sitting in a cruiser. They underwent emergency surgery for their injuries Saturday night and are expected to survive.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Reports and footage confirmed that a crowd of protesters reached the hospital’s emergency room, and were heard chanting “we hope they die.”

The sheriff’s department also tweeted that the protesters blocked entries and exits to the hospital, with some engaging in phsyical confrontations with officers:

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

