Candace Owens Says Michael Cohen Tried To Get Her To Lie About Trump

Conservative activist Candace Owens asked Twitter users if she should “go nuclear” on disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen, claiming he approached her to see if she’d lie about President Trump.

“This coward plotted this entire ‘racist’ lie to save himself,” Owens wrote, attaching a direct message she received from Cohen.

Cohen, who was recently disbarred after being convicted of a felony for lying to Congress, is currently testifying to Congress in an attempt to throw President Trump under the bus.


Congressman Jim Jordan delivered scathing remarks about the unequal application of the law during Michael Cohen’s testimony.


