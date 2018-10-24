Candace Owens: Timing of Mail Bombs Targeting Democrats is "Suspicious"

Fox News personality Candace Owens says the timing of the mail bombs targeting Democrats is “suspicious”.

“I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these “suspicious packages” were sent out by conservatives,” she tweeted.

“The only thing “suspicious” about these packages, is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms,” Owens added.

The comments were made amidst reports that another suspicious device was sent to former Attorney General Eric Holder. The targets of the attempted attacks clearly indicates that the plot is the work of a far-right extremist.

However, suggestions that the attempted bombings may be an October surprise political stunt by a crazed Democrat to make conservatives look bad right before the mid-terms are rife.

As we reported earlier, U.S. Army Veteran and trial lawyer Kurt Schlichter claimed that the mail bombs targeting the Clintons, George Soros, CNN and others could be a “leftist scam”.

“Considering the perfect timing & the track record of hoaxes & bombing on the left, don’t tell us to pretend it can’t be a leftist scam,” he tweeted.

However, other prominent conservatives like Ben Shapiro have called anyone who suggests everything isn’t as it seems is “deranged”.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

Emergency Alert! Green Light Given For Deep State To Trigger Terror Attacks

Watch Alex Jones Predict The Pipe Bomb Attacks

