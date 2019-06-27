Candace Owens Trolls AOC's Migrant Camp Photos

Conservative activist Candace Owens trolled a photo-op done by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with a photo shoot of her own.

On Thursday, Owens tweeted recreations of shots featuring the New York socialist making pouty faces in front of a migrant camp fence in Texas.

I decided to stage a photoshoot just like @AOC! Except I’m outside of an inner-city school where the conditions are abhorrent and the majority of black AMERICAN boys can’t pass a basic reading exam. Maybe the liberal media will give this epidemic some attention now? #BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/xlDk1DXnFC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 27, 2019

Cortez’s photos went viral Monday when photographer Ivan Pierre Aguirre made them public, claiming they showed her protesting the “tent city” in Tornillo, Texas.



Before @AOC hit the national stage & was just a fairly unknown House candidate frm NYC,she took time awy frm her campaign & came dwn to #Tornillo to protest the #tentcity housing migrant children.I made these previously unpublished fotos a yr ago today. #elpaso #aoc #onassignment pic.twitter.com/SWyyI1XVt9 — Ivan Pierre Aguirre (@i_p_a_1) June 25, 2019



Owens’ photo shoot, however, was geared toward highlighting the poor test scores of inner-city black American students.

“I decided to stage a photoshoot just like @AOC!” wrote Owens.

“Except I’m outside of an inner-city school where the conditions are abhorrent and the majority of black AMERICAN boys can’t pass a basic reading exam.”

“Maybe the liberal media will give this epidemic some attention now?”