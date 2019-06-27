Candace Owens Trolls AOC's Migrant Camp Photos

Conservative activist Candace Owens trolled a photo-op done by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with a photo shoot of her own.

On Thursday, Owens tweeted recreations of shots featuring the New York socialist making pouty faces in front of a migrant camp fence in Texas.

Cortez’s photos went viral Monday when photographer Ivan Pierre Aguirre made them public, claiming they showed her protesting the “tent city” in Tornillo, Texas.



Owens’ photo shoot, however, was geared toward highlighting the poor test scores of inner-city black American students.

“I decided to stage a photoshoot just like @AOC!” wrote Owens.

“Except I’m outside of an inner-city school where the conditions are abhorrent and the majority of black AMERICAN boys can’t pass a basic reading exam.”

“Maybe the liberal media will give this epidemic some attention now?”


