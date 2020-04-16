Candace Owens Warns of Riots On The Streets of America

Conservative commentator Candace Owens says coronavirus measures are ‘spiraling into tyranny’ after she was stopped by police in Whole Foods Market for not wearing a face mask.

She is now warning Americans the criminal elite Democrats are using the virus as an excuse to exercise more authority and to claim absolute power.

“We’re going to see riots soon if we’re not allowed to go back to work and do what we do every single day. This is not the America that I grew up in. This is not the America I ever want to live in and neither should you if you really are a person that is pro-freedom.” – Candace Owens

