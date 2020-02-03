"Can't Unsee It": Biden Kisses Granddaughter on Lips During Rally

A photo showing Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden smooching his granddaughter on the lips is burning down the internet.

The 77-year-old candidate locked lips with his 19-year-old granddaughter Finnegan during a rally at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday.

Joe Biden kisses granddaughter on lips during Iowa rally https://t.co/pf9Lpuoo3U pic.twitter.com/Fo4DjZfzHk — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2020

The inappropriate kiss was panned on social media.

“This is Biden with his granddaughter,” said one Twitter user. “I can’t unsee it so now you have to.”

Many pointed out this wasn’t the first time the former U.S. vice president’s gotten fresh with his son Hunter’s daughter.

Biden’s unsavory antics continue unabated, despite criticism from all sides over his inappropriate groping and sniffing of women and young girls.



Joe Biden is now facing the music as his victims and videos of him acting creepy to women pour out of the woodworks amid his bid for the presidency.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!