'Capitalist to My Bones': Left Stunned After Warren Declares Herself Pro-Free Market

Image Credits: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.

Leftists are turning their backs on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she declared herself a dyed-in-the-wool capitalist.

Speaking at a New England Council breakfast on Monday over bankruptcy policy, Warren reportedly told the audience, “I am a capitalist to my bones.”

Leftists, stunned by her remarks, took to social media to express their outrage.

Warren’s recent pro-capitalist remarks are indeed inconsistent with her leftist messaging. She endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” bill, income redistribution, and a government-mandated “living wage.”

Unfortunately for Warren’s 2020 prospects, this characterizes her as either a lackluster socialist or a half-hearted capitalist, both of which don’t inspire voters.


