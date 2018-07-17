'Capitalist to My Bones': Left Stunned After Warren Declares Herself Pro-Free Market

Leftists are turning their backs on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she declared herself a dyed-in-the-wool capitalist.

Speaking at a New England Council breakfast on Monday over bankruptcy policy, Warren reportedly told the audience, “I am a capitalist to my bones.”

“I am a capitalist to my bones,” Sen. Warren tells New England Council, one of several instances this morning where she’s highlighted her belief in capitalism and markets while talking bankruptcy policy #mapoli — Katie Lannan (@katielannan) July 16, 2018

Leftists, stunned by her remarks, took to social media to express their outrage.

dude read the room https://t.co/LBsUJiLwrn — Sophie Weiner (@sophcw) July 17, 2018

it’s kinda hilarious that she’ll probably have to walk this back https://t.co/hl5o0QZfuw — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 17, 2018

Completely disappointed in the statement by @SenWarren about being “capitalist to her bones”. Not the tune she was singing when she unseated Scott Brown. She got a little taste of that sweet sweet donor cash and abandoned whose who have supported her. Equally as disappointed in — SGT Scott Gillis of the Brokedown Brigade (@oldsoldier2006) July 17, 2018

Senator Warren told the New England Council, a pro-business lobbying organization, that she is a “capitalist to my bones.” What is she afraid of? A Socialist in Birmingham is Mayor, and that town is booming, attracting businesses right & left. #ALDems pic.twitter.com/t21guG1aCd — Democratic Restoration Movement 🌹 (@NoFascistLies) July 17, 2018

“I’m a capitalist to my bones…” pic.twitter.com/vOnsrwn0Jx — *Not Steve Harrington (@stevezeee83) July 17, 2018

2010: “The banks are bleeding people dry.” 2018: “I am a capitalist to my bones.” Just remember folks: once you bow to the capitalist donor class, you never stand again https://t.co/UO0tEkVQOI — Anthony Davis MVP Burner Account (@5five0oh4four) July 17, 2018

Warren’s recent pro-capitalist remarks are indeed inconsistent with her leftist messaging. She endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” bill, income redistribution, and a government-mandated “living wage.”

Unfortunately for Warren’s 2020 prospects, this characterizes her as either a lackluster socialist or a half-hearted capitalist, both of which don’t inspire voters.