Car Rams Into Crowd in German City, At Least 3 Killed

At least three people have reportedly been killed and several more injured (perhaps fatally) after a car rammed into a crowd on the streets of Muenster, a city in western Germany.

Images of the scene of the incident, which unfolded around the Kiepenkerl statue in Munster’s old town, are beginning to emerge on Twitter. Around 30 people are believed to have been injured, according to RT.

However, unconfirmed reports circulating online said 7 had been killed, and another 50 had been injured.

Sky News reported that a small truck drove into a group of people who were seated in near the statue. In the photo below, the debris from what appear to be wooden chairs can be see scattered across the scene. The driver of the van that rammed the crowd committed suicide, Sputnik News reported.

