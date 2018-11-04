Caravan Funding Lies Meet The Infowar

Image Credits: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images.

George Soros and his Open Society Foundation are implementing United Nations Sustainable Agenda and Replacement Migration goals down the throats of sovereign nations by coercion, financing and aiding globalist armies of political pawns in their unyielding quest to disrupt the sovereign population with NGOs in order to quicken the establishment of a one world government.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Shut Up Michael Moore

Shut Up Michael Moore

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Trump Hosts MAGA Rally in Georgia

Watch: Trump Hosts MAGA Rally in Georgia

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

U.S. News
comments

Donald Trump Jr Posts Ad CNN ‘Refused To Run’ — Network Doubles-Down On ‘Racist’ Claim

U.S. News
comments

Roger Stone Rips Michael Cohen for Claims About Trump’s Racist Talk: He’s ‘Become a Tool of His New Handlers’

U.S. News
comments

Comments