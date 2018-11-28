Caravan Migrants Make a List of Demands, Claim They're "Victims of Repression"

Image Credits: USCBP.

A group of Central American migrants camped at the U.S.-Mexico border said Tuesday that they were “victims of repression” by American border agents who launched tear gas over the weekend at a crowd that included angry rock-throwers and crying children.

“We were only walking [to the border checkpoint] so that we could be visible, so that they would recognize that we are a large group of people who just want to be heard so that international law can protect us as we migrate and seek to improve our lives,” the group, calling itself Central American Exodus for Life, said in an English-language statement.

The showdown at the San Diego-Tijuana border crossing has thrown into sharp relief two competing narratives about the caravan of migrants who’ve aimed to apply for asylum but have gotten stuck on the Mexico side of the border.

