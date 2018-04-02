Caravan Releases List of DEMANDS And Expects Trump To Comply

A caravan of 1,500 people funneling through Mexico towards the U.S. border have released a list of demands that President Trump is expected to comply with, including unfettered access to the United States.

Pueblo sin Fronteras, the political outreach group who organized the caravan, released a press statement for the United States, Mexico, and their respective Central American governments.

“We demand of the Mexico and the United States: that they respect our rights as refugees and our right to dignified work to be able to support our families,” the statements reads.

The second demand is “that they open the borders to us because we are as much citizens as the people of the countries where we are and/or travel.”

Frankly, immigration wouldn’t be a hotbed political issue in America and the world if that second statement was true.

A look at the Pueblo sin Fronteras group website shows that they have extensive experience leading caravans of migrants across different countries illegally.

“Our mission is to provide shelter and safety to migrants and refugees in transit, accompany them in their journey, and together demand respect for our human rights,” says the group’s Facebook page.

“Our dream is to build solidarity bridges among peoples and turndown border walls imposed by greed.”

In the face of this clear PR stunt orchestrated by leftist advocates, Trump has already shut down any notion of letting the caravan into the U.S., accusing Mexico of facilitating the groups trying to take advantage of the DACA situation.

“These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!” tweeted the president on Sunday.

“Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large ‘Caravans’ of people enter the country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.”

“Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!” he added on Monday.

Trump also made clear that any DACA deal is effectively dead because the Democrats failed to act.

“DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works,” he tweeted. “Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!”

