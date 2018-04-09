‘Caravan’ Tells CNN They’re All Going to America

CNN’s Leila Santiago, covering the immigrant “caravan” moving through Mexico and toward the United States in recent weeks, asked the travelers where they intended to go on Monday. All who answered indicated that they would go to the United States to seek asylum.

Santiago first claimed that many of the migrants would stay in Mexico, and she asked those on the bus where they would go.

“They are fleeing violence from gangs that are controlling the areas in Honduras, Guatemala, El Savador, where they live,” she said. “Many of them will stay in Mexico.”

