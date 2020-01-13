Cardi B Wants To Be A Politician: ‘I Have Sooo Much Ideas That Make Sense’

Image Credits: Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation.

Rapper Cardi B said she’s considering becoming a politician, claiming that “just a couple of years of school” can catch her up to the responsibilities of taking the oath of office for Congress.

The former stripper tweeted that she decided she wants to be a politician because she “loves government.”

“I think I want to be a politician,” she tweeted Sunday. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic].”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, followed up saying she’s got lots of ideas that “make sense.”

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” Cardi B added. “I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Considering Cardi B criticized high taxes while simultaneously endorsing avowed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president in 2020, it seems the rapper needs more than just a “couple years” of academic education.

Additionally, Cardi B’s love for America appears tenuous at best, given she said last week that she’s filing for her Nigerian citizenship (hardly the epitome of democracy and freedom) in response to President Trump’s policies.

“Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅😩 but shit ain’t no joke! Specially [sic] being from New York. Its [sic] sad this man is putting Americans live [sic] in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date…I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” she tweeted earlier this month.

Cardi B’s delusions of becoming a public servant despite having zero political knowledge or experience is symptomatic of the “idiocracy” era predicted by Mike Judge, where society values and promotes anti-intellectualism, consumerism, and pop culture above all else.

A viral video shows a toddler encouraged to twerk like Cardi B.

