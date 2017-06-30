In 2013, the new Pope, Pope Francis, said that about 2% of the priests were pedophiles.

That would have been about 8,000, yet 2 years ago, when David Knight interviewed adults with SNAP (a US-based network of survivors of clerical abuse) who had been childhood victims of pedophile priests, the Pope had done nothing about it even though he was in Philadelphia hypocritically promoting the “World Meeting of Families”.

Today, the 3rd highest ranking Catholic Cardinal George Pell was charged with sex abuse — after being charged with multiple times from multiple complainants.