Career Criminal Thanks New York Democrats for Law Freeing Him After 139th Arrest

A career criminal is thanking New York Democrats for their passage of a bail reform law that has set him free the day after his 139th arrest.

Charles Barry, 56-years-old, was freed from jail after his arraignment in New York City this weekend in accordance with a state bail reform law that almost immediately sets free from jail suspects arrested for a host of crimes, including second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, criminally negligent homicide, or aggravated vehicular homicide.

Barry shouted to New York Daily News reporters as he was released from jail after his 139th arrest that he was grateful for the new law, calling the policy a “beautiful thing.” The Daily News reported:

“I’m famous! I take $200, $300 a day of your money, cracker! You can’t stop me!” Barry yelled to a Daily News reporter late Thursday night as police led him out of NYPD Transit District 1 headquarters in the Columbus Circle station. [Emphasis added] “Bail reform, it’s lit!” Barry said. “It’s the Democrats! The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me! I can’t be stopped!” [Emphasis added] … “It’s a great thing. It’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “They punk’ed people out for bullshit crimes.” [Emphasis added]

