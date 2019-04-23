Carjacker Shot by Father after Stealing Car with Child Inside

An armed father shot a carjacker in Florida after his vehicle was stolen with his six-year-old boy inside.

The incident began at a home in West Palm Beach on Saturday, when the car thief happened upon a car with the engine on.

The father says he’d turned on the vehicle and went inside to say bye to friends.

The armed dad pursued the thief, Lamar Thurman, 29, in another vehicle and was able to catch up to him after he crashed.

But Thurman again attempted to take off when the dad tried to rescue the boy.

That’s when the dad opened fire “in an attempt to stop him from fleeing further with his child in the car,” according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

Thurman crashed the vehicle a second time about 200 yards away, police say, and needed to be hospitalized in critical condition.

The child was reportedly unharmed.

H/t: Breitbart, AWR Hawkins