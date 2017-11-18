Carl Bernstein: It's hard to separate Trump's 'vile' behavior from what is possibly criminal

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein bemoaned the difficulty of separating possible criminal behavior by President Trump from what is “merely outrageous and vile.”

During a panel Friday on the season finale of Bill Maher’s HBO show “Real Time,” Maher noted how he believes “crimes are happening in the present,” providing examples of Trump recently calling former intelligence heads “political hacks,” while cozying up to foreign rivals like Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping during his trip to Asia this month.

“Part of the problem … is how do you separate what might be criminal, what might be a conspiracy, from the merely outrageous and vile,” Bernstein replied. “And it’s very difficult to do in this presidency with a abhorrent president.”

Bernstein, best known for his investigative reporting that shed light on the Watergate scandal leading to former President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, then applauded the press for coaxing out both kinds of stories. He also repeated his past statements about how Republican and military leaders say in private that Trump is not fit to be president.

