Carnage in Russia: St. Petersburg Metro Bomb Blast Kills at Least 10

Explosions have taken place in St. Petersburg Metro, with images showing thick smoke and numerous casualties in what appears to be an Islamic terror attack.

Some reports state that at least 10 people have been killed in the attack, which RT reports was caused by an IED explosion. There were apparently two blasts and at least one of the devices contained shrapnel.

PHOTO: moments after explosion on the St Petersburg Metro. CAUTION NOT CONFIRMED. CHECKING. pic.twitter.com/PpCNA8MYfw — Rob S (@RobPulseNews) April 3, 2017

“The metro management said they received reports of an explosion inside the car, possibly of an improvised explosive device,” states the report.

Photos from the scene show bloodied victims including several on the floor who appear to be critically injured or dead.

В Петербурге на станции "Технологический институт" произошёл взрыв в вагоне метро. pic.twitter.com/vx3PoLbCgJ — Лентач (@the_lentach) April 3, 2017

The culprit behind the blasts is unknown at this early stage, although speculation has obviously centered around ISIS jihadists given Russia’s active involvement in Syria.

Islamist militants in four regions of Russia’s Caucasus have also been responsible for numerous attacks and pledged allegiance to ISIS back in 2015.

