Carpe Donktum Destroys Dems Ahead of South Carolina Debate

Pro-Trump meme king Carpe Donktum has released a new video mocking Democrat presidential candidates ahead of Tuesday night’s South Carolina debate.

The video is a spoof commercial for the upcoming debate.

The mock advertisement features Joe Biden as “The Creeper,” Elizabeth Warren as “The Fake Indian,” Bernie Sanders as “The Communist,” Amy Klobuchar as “The Loopy One,” Michael Bloomberg as “Ye Tiny Oligarch,” Pete Buttigieg as “The Android,” and ends with a surprise visit from “The Defending Champ,” President Donald J. Trump.

Watch Carpe Donktum join Infowars’ War Room below:

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!