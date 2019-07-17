CarpeDonktum Gives Up, Retires From Meme Making?

Meme creator Carpe Donktum, who was recently honored with a trip to the White House to meet President Trump, has issued a statement that could have wide implications on his career.

In a video uploaded Wednesday, the meme maker made an important announcement addressing various attempts by the mainstream media to dox him and his family.

Over the past few days, editors at Buzzfeed and Huffington Post had been threatening to release his real name to the public after finding his private Facebook profile.

“I have spoken with a reporter from Buzzfeed,” Carpe wrote on Twitter Monday, “and they claim to have found my private Facebook profile, run a background check on me, and are prepared to release my name to the public, despite finding that I have no criminal background, nor is there any Newworthy reason to do so.”

Donktum has maintained any attempt to dox and or spread his public information could result in real attacks against him personally and could endanger the lives of his family, including four young children.

“In the meantime, it’s good to see a liberty lover stand up to the far-left mob.”


Related Articles

Republican Rep Says Feds Declined to Pursue Death Threat Against Him

Republican Rep Says Feds Declined to Pursue Death Threat Against Him

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Norm Pattis: How Sen. Blumenthal Uses Alex Jones To Silence Debate

Norm Pattis: How Sen. Blumenthal Uses Alex Jones To Silence Debate

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Tries To Convince 8 Conservative Women That Trump Racist — All Say They Support President!

U.S. News
comments

Washington Post & the New York Times Try to Ruin the Apollo Moon Landing Anniversary With ‘Woke’ Identity Politics

U.S. News
comments

Poll: Clear Majority of Mexicans Say Migrants Should Be Deported Back to Their Home Countries

U.S. News
comments

Comments