CarpeDonktum Gives Up, Retires From Meme Making?

Meme creator Carpe Donktum, who was recently honored with a trip to the White House to meet President Trump, has issued a statement that could have wide implications on his career.

In a video uploaded Wednesday, the meme maker made an important announcement addressing various attempts by the mainstream media to dox him and his family.

Over the past few days, editors at Buzzfeed and Huffington Post had been threatening to release his real name to the public after finding his private Facebook profile.

“I have spoken with a reporter from Buzzfeed,” Carpe wrote on Twitter Monday, “and they claim to have found my private Facebook profile, run a background check on me, and are prepared to release my name to the public, despite finding that I have no criminal background, nor is there any Newworthy reason to do so.”

Donktum has maintained any attempt to dox and or spread his public information could result in real attacks against him personally and could endanger the lives of his family, including four young children.

