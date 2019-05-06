Cartels Thrive in New Mexico After Feds Shut Down Checkpoints

In this sprawling desert city in the shadow of the Sacramento Mountains, local officials are fed up with the border crisis — and have gone rogue.

Otero County last month became the first border community to declare a state of emergency after the federal government shut down two local checkpoints in the area, which had traditionally provided a second line of defense against shipments of drugs and illegal immigrants who managed to sneak through the border at El Paso, about 90 miles to the south.

“It’s a green light for the cartels when border checkpoints are down,” Otero County Sheriff David Black, 56, told The Post.

