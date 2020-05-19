Cartoon Network Teaches Kids About "Intersex, Non-Binary" Gender Identities

A Cartoon Network show is teaching kids about “intersex, non-binary” gender identities.

A clip from the Steven Universe show made in partnership with the Dove Self-Esteem Project was uploaded to Twitter in which one of the characters says, “Let’s talk about social media, this is my page.”

The profile page belonging to the character reads “Intersex, non-binary, they-them.”

LGBT propaganda targeting children on Cartoon Network pic.twitter.com/nNWexq6POk — Strucker (@BaronStrucker) May 18, 2020

As the character is scrolling through the social media timeline, the words “Intersex rights are human rights!” and “Intersex Awareness Day October 28th” are displayed.

Steven Universe, which was also made into a movie last year, was created by animator Rebecca Sugar, a self-described “bisexual non-binary woman,” an identity which, according to her Wikipedia page, “has encouraged her to stress the importance of LGBT representation in art, especially in children’s entertainment.”

As we previously highlighted, bombarding children of increasingly younger ages with information about sexuality and gender fluidity has become a goal of progressivism.

The World Health Organization’s ‘Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe: A framework for policymakers, educational and health authorities and specialists’, advises children be taught about sexually pleasuring themselves and transgenderism before they’ve even fully learned to talk.

Drag Queen Story Time, during which drag queens read to and sometimes perform sexually suggestive routines to toddlers, has also been celebrated by the media, as have ‘drag kids’ like Desmond is Amazing.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!