Case Against Wasserman Schultz’ Ex-IT Aide Expands With 4-Count Indictment

The federal case against Imran Awan, a former IT aide for Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, expanded Thursday with an indictment on four counts including conspiracy and making false statements.

He originally was charged with a single bank fraud count; his wife Hina Alvi also was indicted Thursday.

The grand jury decision in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes roughly a month after Awan was arrested at Dulles airport in Virginia trying to board a plane to Pakistan, where his family is from.

