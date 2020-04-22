Cashing In: Bill and Melinda Gates Splurge on $43 Million Estate - As Vaccine Promoted as COVID-19 Solution

Billionaire globalist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda reportedly purchased a multi-million dollar beachside estate in California, possibly expecting a windfall as scientists promote a COVID-19 vaccine as the only way to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported the Gates’ new 5,800 square foot oceanfront resort was located in San Diego, and is reportedly “one of the largest deals recorded in the area.”

From the Journal:

The Del Mar property was most recently on the market for $48 million and the deal closed in late March, according to listings website Realtor.com. The Gateses bought the home from Madeleine Pickens, the former wife of Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens. When reached by phone, Ms. Pickens said she wished the new owners well.

The six-bedroom home spans about 5,800 square feet, according to the listing. It has a 10-person Jacuzzi overlooking a fire pit, a long oceanfront deck, limestone flooring, and a swimming pool.

Gates has become the face of the global scientific establishment’s response to the novel coronavirus, with he and other scientists touting a COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine certificates as ways to adapt to a “new normal” and overcome the disease.

The former Microsoft CEO, however, has an obvious conflict of interest in his race for the cure, as he would likely have a financial stake in any vaccine introduced as a solution to coronavirus.

Indeed, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), founded by Bill Gates in 2000, has strong ties to the CDC, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and several major vaccine manufacturers, and is already hot on the trail of a potential COVID-19 vaccine that Gates has publicly stated he hopes will be distributed to billions around the world.

From Gavi’s COVID-19 mission statement:

Gavi is committed to securing a global response to COVID-19 that is effective and fair, using its unique expertise to help identify and rapidly accelerate development, production and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines so that anyone that needs them, gets them.



Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.

