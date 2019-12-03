Castration Incorporated: Planned Parenthood & the Business of Transgenderism

For many of us, the idea of transgenderism seems brand new.

But the movement we are seeing today was born one-hundred years ago.

Watch and share this powerful investigative report that reveals how the transgender movement used universities, pop culture, and even the military to normalize this anti-human agenda.

Less than 1% of the population identifies as transgender. They have a suicide rate of nineteen times that of everyone else. Almost half attempt suicide. And our society is selling “transitioning” as a healthy solution to your children.

Whatever the intended purpose is, the movement threatens the future viability of our very own species. It is destruction and it is death, and it is growing.

The Simulation Is Real


Watch Alex Jones reflect on life while hiking through the woods.

