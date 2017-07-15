Castro Lashes Out at USA

Image Credits: ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images.

Editor’s Note: Castro has no room to talk about human rights…

Cuban President Raul Castro on Friday denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s partial rollback of the U.S.-Cuban detente, saying it ignored broad public support for better relations and would satisfy only a few Cuban-American hard-liners.

In his first public riposte to Trump since the latter unveiled his new Cuba policy last month, Castro told the national assembly that any attempt to topple the revolution would fail, as it had under 11 previous U.S. presidents.

“We reject the manipulation of the topic of human rights against Cuba, that can be proud of much in this area, and does not need to receive lessons from the United States nor anyone,” Castro was quoted as saying by state-run media Cubadebate.

RELATED: Cuban Libertarians Defiant as Secret Police Abduct Activists


