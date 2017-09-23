Castro Regime Triggered By Trump's UN Speech

“In the wake of the disrespectful, unacceptable and meddling statements made by President Donald Trump in his address to the U.N. General Assembly at a time when the U.S.-Cuba Bilateral Commission was sitting in session, the Cuban delegation voiced a strong protest,” the (Cuban) Foreign Ministry statement said.

The Castro Dynasty’s eunuch ambassador to the U.S. Jose Cabanas also went on social media to whimper that the “U.S. government presents dangers and inevitable dilemmas” and that the U.S. was acting aggressively and said the trade embargo burdens Cuba with “humanitarian and economic hardships” that are “extraordinary and growing.”

And what did President Trump’s “disrespectful, unacceptable and meddling statements” actually consist of?

