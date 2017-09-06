Casualties reported after explosion at US base in Afghanistan

The U.S. military said several people were injured by an explosion Wednesday evening at a gate at Bagram Airfield, its largest base in Afghanistan.

An Afghan official said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber, The Associated Press reported.

The explosion occurred outside an “entry control point” at the airfiled at 5:38 p.m. local time. The blast resulted in a “small number of casualties” that are being treated at the base’s medical facilities, according to a statement from U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

