Catalan Separatists on Track to Regain Control of Parliament

Image Credits: Wiki.

Pro-independence parties are on track to keep their absolute majority in Catalonia’s regional parliament, early results from elections on Thursday showed, potentially prolonging Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

The preliminary results, based on around 40 percent of the vote counted, seemed to confirm an earlier exit poll. Final results are expected after midnight.

A new separatist absolute majority would open a new, uncertain chapter and cast doubts over Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s ability to draw a line under a crisis that has damaged Spain’s economy and prompted a business exodus away from Catalonia.

Read more


Related Articles

German School Relocates Christmas Party After Muslim Student Complains

German School Relocates Christmas Party After Muslim Student Complains

World News
Comments
"Mental Health Issues": Muslim Who Rammed 18 People With Car Has 'No Link to Terror'

“Mental Health Issues”: Muslim Who Rammed 18 People With Car Has ‘No Link to Terror’

World News
Comments

UK Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Following Porn Scandal

World News
Comments

Shots Fired as North Korean Soldiers Chase Defector Across DMZ

World News
Comments

19 people injured as car ‘deliberately’ hits pedestrians in Melbourne

World News
Comments

Comments