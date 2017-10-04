Catalonia's Leader: 'We Will Declare Independence In a Matter of Days'

Image Credits: Wiki.

Catalonia’s pro-independence leader has said that the region will declare independence from Spain “in a matter of days.”

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, the head of Catalonia’s devolved government Carles Puigdemont said his administration would declare independence from Spain “at the end of this week or the beginning of next.”

“We are going to declare independence 48 hours after all the official votes have been counted,” he told the BBC Tuesday evening. When asked when that would be, Puigdemont said “this will probably finish once we have all the votes in from abroad at the end of the week.”

Read more


Related Articles

Hillary Fan Mark Cuban May Run For President

Hillary Fan Mark Cuban May Run For President

Globalism
Comments
David Letterman Uses Las Vegas Shooting To Push White Privilege Propaganda

David Letterman Uses Las Vegas Shooting To Push White Privilege Propaganda

Globalism
Comments

Unbelievable Video: Spanish Police Viciously Beat Men And Women To Stop Them From Voting

Globalism
Comments

Mark Zuckerberg Asks For Forgiveness Amid Russian Ad Probe

Globalism
Comments

FEMA Chief Blasts Puerto Rico Relief Criticism: ‘Information Being Misrepresented’

Globalism
Comments

Comments