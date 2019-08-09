Clown World: Cathedral Installs Massive 'Helter-Skelter' Slide

A massive vintage fairground ride called a helter-skelter has been installed in the center of a UK cathedral, which critics suggest is a peak demonstration of the clown world meme.

Advocates are insisting the giant gleaming slide is a “creative” way to share the Bible while providing unique views of the Norwich Cathedral’s nave; critics however, are slamming its placement.

“For such a place, steeped in mystery and marvel to buy into sensory pleasure and distraction, is to poison the very medicine it offers the human soul,” said Reverend Dr. Gavin Ashenden Friday.

The 55-foot-tall ride took four people two days to build and will be in the Norman cathedral until August 18.

Wow.

It is here.

And it is big! Very BIG.

Watch: #Timelapse of the #SeeingItDifferently helter skelter being built.

Opens this #afternoon, Thursday 8th August 2019.

Experience Norwich Cathedral in an entirely new way.

More details here 👉 https://t.co/Hdd8vzUbda pic.twitter.com/HHbJhMFnrq — Norwich Cathedral (@Nrw_Cathedral) August 8, 2019



Twitter users naturally had a lot to say about this.

When I visited Norwich Cathedral yesterday I didn't expect to find a cat, Budge, taking a nap in the stalls and a great big helter skelter in the nave! Wonder if Budge has had a go down the slide! pic.twitter.com/IZschUg0Zk — sam wiggle design (@samwiggledesign) August 9, 2019



Today in Strange News:

Bear falls on Police Car.

A Cathedral has a Helter Skelter installed. pic.twitter.com/v3Y23O6zC5 — DrRevMotherDuderiorPHD (@Mother_Duderior) August 9, 2019



Today I learned "helter skelter" is also a noun. https://t.co/OH6Hlod9KY — Jon (@jophpr25) August 9, 2019



Remember, the carnival attraction is “certainly not a gimmick,” stresses the dean of the cathedral, Reverend Jane Hedges.