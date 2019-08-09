Clown World: Cathedral Installs Massive 'Helter-Skelter' Slide

Image Credits: Joe Giddens - PA Images / Contributor.

A massive vintage fairground ride called a helter-skelter has been installed in the center of a UK cathedral, which critics suggest is a peak demonstration of the clown world meme.

Advocates are insisting the giant gleaming slide is a “creative” way to share the Bible while providing unique views of the Norwich Cathedral’s nave; critics however, are slamming its placement.

“For such a place, steeped in mystery and marvel to buy into sensory pleasure and distraction, is to poison the very medicine it offers the human soul,” said Reverend Dr. Gavin Ashenden Friday.


The 55-foot-tall ride took four people two days to build and will be in the Norman cathedral until August 18.


Twitter users naturally had a lot to say about this.





Remember, the carnival attraction is “certainly not a gimmick,” stresses the dean of the cathedral, Reverend Jane Hedges.


