Catholic Cardinal: Western Civilization is Living Through Its "Mortal Hour"

Catholic Cardinal Robert Sarah warns that western civilization is living through its “mortal hour” because the masses are anaesthetized by “vulgar entertainments” and the elites “care for nothing but increasing the luxury of their daily lives”.

The comments were made during an address last month at the Église Saint François-Xavier in Paris after Sarah had visited the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral but were only just published.

Lamenting that the Church was currently ravaged by a conflagration “much more destructive than the one that razed the cathedral of Notre-Dame,” Sarah said the current state of Notre Dame was a “symbol of the situation of Western civilization and of the Church in Europe.”

According to Sarah, westerners have lost faith in the knowledge of God due to the temptations of the material world.

“Notre-Dame of Paris symbolizes the whole West, buckling and crumbling after turning away from God,” said the Cardinal. “It symbolizes the great temptation of Western Christians: no longer turned toward God, turning inward upon themselves, they are perishing.”

Warning that western civilization is living in its “mortal hour,” Sarah said that just like during the collapse of the Roman Empire, “The elites care for nothing but increasing the luxury of their daily lives, and the people have been anaesthetized by every more vulgar entertainments.”

Lamenting that “western civilization is in a profound state of decadence and ruin,” the Cardinal said that people were blinded by their “lust for wealth” while the horrors of abortion, euthanasia and “gender ideology” designed to “mutilate and destroy children and adolescents” ran rampant.

As we previously reported, Cardinal Sarah has also warned that the “west will disappear” as a result of mass migration, adding that “Islam will invade the world” and “completely change culture, anthropology, and moral vision.”

In a previous video interview, Sarah warned that Europe had lost its roots and was dying because of fewer European natives having children.

