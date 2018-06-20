Catholic Children Forced to Learn Islamic Songs at Austrian School

At an elementary school in Linz, Catholic children have to memorize and recite Islamic songs as part of the Islamic Ramadan festival. They were forced to take part and were punished if they refused.

“We were on our way home when he suddenly started to sing ‘Allah, Allah’,” a shocked mother of one of the students says. He learned that at school and had to sing it. “It felt like a slap in my face!” she adds.

“Mom, we have to get involved. The teacher said: “If we do not do that, we’ll have to go to the director and then there’ll be a punishment,” the son reported in fear of his mother’s reprisals. For two months he had to rehearse the songs.

Read more