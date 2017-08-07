Catholic Church Stops Accepting Illegals Amid Trump Immigration Crackdown

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A Catholic church in South Texas is closing its doors to illegal immigrants after years of providing housing, food, clothes and water to nearly 75 thousand people.

Since 2014, the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas, has been the sanctuary destination for tens of thousands of people who crossed illegally into the US from Central America and Mexico.

On Saturday, without explanation, the church posted a bulletin announcing it would end use of its facilities as a makeshift migrant camp, claiming they’d “completed the task that God has asked us to do to help the poor and homeless.”

“The parish hall has been returned to the parish after 3 years of service as the Humanitarian Relief Center, an effort spearheaded by the Diocese of Brownsville and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley,” the bulletin stated.

Under the guise of providing humanitarian relief, the church’s parish hall was transformed into a staging area for thousands of illegals who’d made the perilous journey into the US, many with the help of cartels and human smugglers.

At the height of the 2014 immigrant influx, the church operated 24/7 and saw as many as 350 illegals pass through each day.

Back in 2014, Infowars was first to expose the City of McAllen was diverting taxpayer resources toward the Sacred Heart church, providing illegals with giant air-conditioned tents, cots, security guards and more.

During our investigation, a McAllen city manager also revealed the US Border Patrol was providing vouchers to ship immigrants deeper into the US with the help of a nearby Greyhound bus station.

As illegals took advantage of lax border security under the Obama administration, the City of McAllen weathered the “humanitarian” effort’s economic burden, spending more than half a million dollars on the project with no certainty the federal government would reimburse the costs.

While the church has not yet provided an explanation for ending the program, one possible explanation could be that illegal border crossings are down by more than 70%, with many apprehensive over President Trump’s tough immigration and deportation policies.

Photos from March 2017 show the tent vacant and cots removed, with reports that only two illegals were arriving per day.

Officials have previously claimed McAllen is not a “Sanctuary City.”

Sacred Heart will hold a news conference on August 15 to explain the decision.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which worked out of the Sacred Heart, plans to relocate the facility to another part of McAllen, at the intersection of Bicentennial Boulevard and Beaumont Avenue.

Read the church bulletin below, via ValleyCentral.com:

The parish hall has been returned to the parish after 3 years of service as the Humanitarian Relief Center, an effort spearheaded by the Diocese of Brownsville and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. During that period, over 73,000 refugees, mostly women and children from Central America who were released by Border Patrol, were assisted with food, clothing, baths, medical attention and temporary shelter. Hundreds of people of all faiths volunteered from all over the country. Catholic Charities has leased a building on Beaumont and Bicentennial and is in the process of moving out of the parish hall. The parish is conducting an inventory on the condition of the building and will be making necessary repairs with some financial support provided by Catholic Charities. The parish has completed the task that God has asked us to do to help the poor and homeless. We ask God’s blessing on Catholic Charities as they continue their ministry.