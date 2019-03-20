Catholic Journalist Criminally Investigated For 'Using The Wrong Pronoun' In Tweet

British police are now dedicated entirely to fighting perceived and imagined microaggressions on social media.

From Faithwire:

A British Catholic journalist is being investigated by the police for allegedly “misgendering” someone in a tweet. Caroline Farrow was contacted by authorities after making an appearance on “Good Morning Britain,” in which she engaged in a debate with a transgender activist, Susie Green, who has a trans child. Following this appearance, which took place last September, Farrow allegedly referred to Green’s daughter, Jackie, by the wrong pronoun. In a series of tweets, Farrow noted that the police had told her she would “need to be interviewed under caution for misgendering Susie Green’s child.” Farrow pointed out that, since the police announce that they would be taking action against her, online trolls have been sending the mother of five horrific, expletive-laden and sexually violent messages. However, while the police are highly concerned about Farrow’s alleged misgendering, they appear unbothered by this onslaught of cyber abuse.

Here’s some of Farrow’s tweetstorm:

I have pointed out to the police that I am a Catholic journalist/commentator and it is my religious belief that a person cannot change sex. That we are in the middle of a national conversation about what it means to be male and what it means to be female. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) March 18, 2019

There are real questions to be asked about how much power and influence Susie Green is able to exercise over the police force. A man doxed my children & ex. Made violent & sexually humiliating threats. Nothing done. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) March 19, 2019

Oh and if I don’t go for an interview about some tweets that allegedly misgendered, I will apparently be arrested. Which is nice. 👍🏻 — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) March 18, 2019

Meanwhile a group of people have terrified and harassed my family. Doxed my children, made violent and sexual threats, signed me up to porn accounts, did the same to my husband, threatened to visit here. And tumbleweed… — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) March 18, 2019



Yeah, they’re fine with that. That’s what they call “fighting hate.”

I saw this meme on FB and it really goes to show the blatant double standard of the media and it's ridiculously influential role over millennial society. pic.twitter.com/R3djGjzJ1o — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) March 19, 2019

As we learned with the whole Covington Catholic incident, doxing children, inundating them with death threats and harassing their families is fully justified to prevent smirk-crime.

In our brave new world, “misgendering” — also known as accurately gendering someone — is a crime worse than murder.